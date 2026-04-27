Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in a few months, and speculation is already swirling around its box office collections. The Tom Holland starrer will be released in July, and 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine hold the record for the biggest debut among July releases. Therefore, all eyes are on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to see whether it will be able to top Deadpool & Wolverine’s debut weekend to earn the #1 spot. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It is the fourth film in the MCU-Sony’s Spider-Man franchise and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The movie witnesses a significant time jump and will take place in New York City. Brand New Day is part of MCU’s Phase Six and might have a post-credit scene connected to Avengers: Doomsday.

Deadpool & Wolverine have the biggest debut among July Releases

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Deadpool & Wolverine recorded the biggest opening day among July releases, with $211.4 million in North American box-office collections. It was driven by nostalgia, star power, and strong fan anticipation. The record was previously held by 2019’s The Lion King, which grossed $191.7 million in its opening weekend. For Spider-Man: Brand New Day to top this, it will need a near-perfect storm of hype, reviews, and repeat value right from day one. The film, which has high buzz, set a viewership record within 24 hours of its trailer launch.

Spider-Man’s proven box office power

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies performed really well. For more perspective, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected over $260 million on its opening weekend in North America. It became the first Post-COVID era movie to cross $1 billion worldwide. Therefore, No Way Home’s domestic debut collection is well above Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening. The film benefited from massive crossover appeal and event-level hype, something Brand New Day can replicate with Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal joining the cast.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat Deadpool & Wolverine as the biggest debut for July releases?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a once-in-a-generation event film with all three Spider-Man actors sharing the screen. Without a similarly massive hook, the upcoming Spidey film could struggle to reach those heights. However, as the Spider-Man films grew, a debut above $200 million seems realistic. It has the potential to beat Deadpool & Wolverine; however, word of mouth and opening-day momentum can change things.

Check out the all-time top 5 biggest opening weekends for July releases

Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.4 million The Lion King – $191.7 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – $169.2 million Barbie – $162.02 million The Dark Knight Rises – $160.8 million

Therefore, topping $211.4 million is definitely within reach. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day manages to recreate even a fraction of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s magic, July could witness a new opening weekend record. Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released on July 31.

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