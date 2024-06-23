David Henrie has hinted the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot series will have a reunion with Selena Gomez. The actor discussed the upcoming sequel series on Disney+ with Us Weekly, which follows his character, Justin Russo, as he navigates a mortal life with his family. When Alex Russo (Gomez) brings a young, powerful wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to Justin’s home seeking assistance, he finds himself mentoring the wizard-in-training.

Henrie told the outlet about filming with the singer again 10 years after the original series ended, “It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great. She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and helped build the careers of Gomez, Henrie, and Jake T. Austin, who played their onscreen younger brother, Max.

Additionally, Henrie explained that when he and Gomez filmed together again, it felt like they “didn’t miss a day.” He said, “We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”

While Austin is not returning for the reboot, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will be back as Russo’s parents Theresa and Jerry. Reflecting on his comeback, the How I Met Your Mother star told the Us Weekly, “It was a joy. And we hope to have everyone back throughout the lifetime of the show, and if it’s up to me, as often as possible ‘cause they’re just such a wonderful addition.”

The one new theme that the Wizards of Waverly Place will explore is Justin’s life without his powers and the events leading up to this change. In the original series, he retained his powers even after Alex became the family wizard. Now, he’s happily working at a school and is married with two children.

