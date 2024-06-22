Disney is bringing back its 2000s magic as after more than a decade, the Russos are returning to its magical wonderland with the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. In January, Disney Branded Television announced the return of the long-speculated family wizard show, which is executive-produced by original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie. As the spinoff is underway, fans are going crazy with it. Here, you will find all about the newly titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot Release Date

In a post, Disney Channel revealed that the new Wizards of Waverly Place series will be back this fall. The production has been underway since April 2024 in Los Angeles.

Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot Cast

There will be plenty of familiar faces returning on the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot in addition to the new ones. While Selena Gomez will serve as a guest star in the pilot, Henrie will reprise his role for the entire show. Jake T. Austin will make an appearance as Russo’s younger brother and David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera will also return as Mr and Mrs Russo.

The newcomers include Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman, Max Matenko as Roman’s younger son, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will be the writers and executive producers. Andy Fickman and Gary Marsh will also EP with Fickman directing.

Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot Plot

The official Disney synopsis reads, “The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

By the end of the original series, Justin was the headmaster of WizTech, a wizarding school similar to Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise, and still had power. But according to the new rules of the Wizards of Waverly Place world, a wizard must relinquish their powers to marry a non-magical mortal, which explains why Justin would now be with no powers.

The original series ran from 2007-2012 and was created by Todd J. Greenwald.

Must Read: Eli Roth’s Borderlands: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know About The Film Adaptation Of The Video Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News