Dan Benson, the actor who played Zeke Beakerman in the Selena Gomez-led Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, made a radical career switch. The actor – who had a recurring part in the fantasy teen sitcom as Justin Russo’s (David Henrie) best friend, made a switch from doing children-friendly content to and entered the adult entertainment world. Now, as he completes one year as an actor in the adult field, Dan recalls how life has been.

To mark the occasion, Benson took to TikTok and Twitter to interact with his fans and update them on how the past year had been. During the interaction, he also spoke candidly about his mental health, handling both positive and negative opinions towards his profession and his plans for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Page Six, Dan Benson took to TikTok on Monday saying, “Mental health wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself.” The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actor added, “I feel kind of like a badass a little bit.” Selena Gomez’s former co-star added, “I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future. I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

35-year-old Dan Benson – who is also an Only Fans model, also shared that he felt a bit of “confusion” after announcing his decision because he received more words of “empowerment” than “hate.” He stated, “I expected a lot of hate, honestly, but people were like ‘Go you! Empowerment’ and that was awesome.” Selena Gomez’s former co-star also stated that many of his fans had approached him on the street to express their support and hug him.

While interacting with fans, Benson revealed he had set his own boundaries when it comes to working in the adult entertainment industry. He says, “There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.’”

In February, Dan Benson joked that as an “Only Dans” model, he “basically” only takes photos of himself n*de.

Did you ever imagine this Selena Gomez’s co-star moving to the p*rn industry once he quit acting in Wizards of Waverly Place? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Andrew Garfield Revealed, Ex-GF Emma Stone Approved Cr*tch Bulge In The Tight-Fitting In The Spider-Man Suit, “It Takes A lot of Consideration”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News