Andrew Garfield is a fine actor, and there is no doubt that his version of Spider-Man started gaining more popularity after his appearance in the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home led by Tom Holland. It’s a dream for many actors to don that suit, and one of the things that always pop up after anyone lands in a superhero role is their bulge in the skin-tight costume. It happened in the case of Garfield as well, and he once shared that his then-girlfriend and co-star Emma Stone in both The Amazing Spider-Man movies approved of his package. Scroll below to get their entire reaction to it!

The British actor’s first movie as the web-slinging hero came out in 2012, the same year MCU’s game-changing The Avengers was also released that same year and the actor lamented over the fact that his Peter Parker could not be a part of it after that when Holland came to MCU via Sony he was happy for that as well. After seeing him appear in the 2021’s multiversal film, fans started demanding for him to return to the role once again, and how much of that will be happening is still a mystery.

As mentioned above whenever an actor dons the skin-tight superhero suit the question about their ‘package’ often pops up, similarly in an interview with Australia’s The Project, Andrew Garfield was asked about how he ensured his cr*tch looked appropriate in his Spider-Man costume. Garfield sincerely answered the question and said, “It takes a lot of consideration. Because you don’t want it to be overwhelming and also you don’t want it to be underwhelming.”