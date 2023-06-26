Emma Stone grabbed her first Oscar for her performance in La La Land, and well, it was long overdue. The actress impressed us over and over again with her performances in movies like The Help, Easy A and The Amazing Spider-Man and, of course, The Favourite. While the actress has not performed many intimate or n*de scenes in her career, she once blew away her fans’ minds by getting n*ked in The Favourite confidently. Interestingly, she did it all to her demands and conditions.

While actresses in Hollywood have often complained about being uncomfortable while performing intimate scenes with their co-stars, Emma actually demanded it. Scroll on to learn more.

The Favourite was released in 2018 and featured Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, and Emma Stone as Abigail in the leading roles. The story was a period style comedy-drama revolving around the Queen. After she fell sick, Abigail took control of her reign. During one of the scenes, she had to be under the sheets in bed, and the actress suggested that she should be n*ked to make it realistic. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I had the sheet up around me. And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, ‘Can I please just be [n*ked]?’ I think it’s going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I’m not just under the sheet covered up.”

Interestingly, Olivia Colman was not in favour but director Yorgos Lanthimos went ahead with Emma Stone’s plan. “Olivia was like, ‘No, don’t do it!’ Yorgos was like, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I chose to do it. I was like, this makes sense to me. It’s an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah,” she added.

While the La La Land actress did not have any issues with n*dity, she did have a problem with using the word c*nt. She said, “I’ve been around Brits long enough the shock has worn off, but hearing the word ‘c*nt’ a bunch, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s the most offensive word.”

Let us know what you think of Emma Stone’s bold decision and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

