Selena Gomez once again broke the hearts of her fans with her recent social media activity. The songstress was rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik, and several media outlets reported it, although they never came out in the open and accepted the fact it made headlines earlier this year. And not just Sayn, she seems to have a beef with Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya. Scroll below to get the deets.

Gomez‘s relationships have always been the talk of the town, and the one that is still a hot topic among the netizens is her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who is currently married to model Hailey Baldwin. The singer has millions of followers on social media, and the number is just increasing every single day.

In March, it was reported that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing in New York City in March and since then, the rumours have started escalating. Now, as per a report on Twitter by Pop Tingz, Gomez has unfollowed Zayn on Instagram along with Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Malik’s ex Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid as well. The Rare Beauty founder, as of 1:32 PM on June 25th, no longer follows the former One Direction member. However, Zayn still follows her.

Netizens have a mixed reaction to Selena Gomez unfollowing Zayn Malik and others, while many are more surprised about why she unfollowed Dua Lipa and Zendaya. One of the netizens wrote, “Good for her.”

Followed by another slamming, Selena Gomez wrote, “When it’s Selena y’all wanna make excuses … pls she’s messy, it’s always something every week.”

A third user tweeted, “Zayn dumped her, and she got mad at everyone? Lmao!”

A fourth user commented, “She fell off.”

One of them hinted at Gomez‘s next on the list of being unfollowed said, “hailey next”

Followed by, “I take it her and Zayn are no longer dating then?” and, “NOOOO her and zayn were my fav couple plss (even tho the rumors might have been fake)”

One of them said, “Another day another Selena drama”

While many collectively inquired about what Dua Lipa did! Here is the post sharing the news:

Selena Gomez has unfollowed Zayn, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5VL9vzMdEk — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 25, 2023

To remind you, a few days back, while Selena Gomez was in Paris during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, a video of her calling herself ‘single’ went viral all over.

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video: “I’m single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments. And for more updates on your favourite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

