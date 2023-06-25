Penelope Cruz has always been open to conversations concerned with n*dity. The Spanish actress, who has worked with the likes of Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson, once revealed that her favourite scene was with Meryl Streep when she went all topless to pose with the legendary Hollywood star for a magazine shoot. Scroll down to read the details.

Penelope Cruz, on the personal front, is married to Spanish actor Javier Bardem. The two first met in 1992 and secretly got married in 2010. On the work front, Penelope is best known for her movies like Vanilla Sky, Blow, Jamón, Jamón, and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others.

Circling back to Penelope Cruz’s confession about her admiration for Meryl Streep, as per The Daily Mail, the talented actress explained how she had to climb onto Streep for the magazine shoot saying, “As soon as she got to the set, I had to sit topless on top of her.” Penelope added, “It was the most interesting love scene I have ever done.” The actress also admitted that how big fan she was of the Oscar-winning actress saying, “When I first started watching movies and I saw Meryl’s work, that’s when I became obsessed with acting. Now I kiss her whenever I see her! She must think I’m crazy.”

Take a look:

📲 | JC: Are you doing a Vogue Cover with Meryl Streep. “You know what, the second time I met her, It was only the second time and we had to do it this. We were dedicated it to RED, so I had to be on topless […] that was our second encounter and look at her” — Penélope Cruz. pic.twitter.com/OqOXRRwpMq — best of penélope cruz (@bestofcruz) January 6, 2022

For the unversed, Penelope Cruz had gone topless with Meryl Streep for the AIDS charity (RED) campaign.

Penelope Cruz, once in an interview, spoke about her first n*de scene revealing how she thought her breakout film, Jamón, Jamón, would be her last. “I thought, ‘There is a character there, there is a style, the material is really good.’ Of course, I was not looking forward to those scenes but I did it.”

Penelope added, “Everyone was really respectful, aware of the fact that I was 18. I remember the last day of filming, I was crying, saying, ‘What if I never shoot a movie again?’ The feeling was devastating. ‘Who knows when I will see these people again?’ Including Javier [Bardem].”

