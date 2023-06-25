A host of Hollywood celebrities have shared their experiences with evil spirits and ghosts on different occasions. Ariana Grande did the same way back in 2013 when she revealed that she had a demonic experience in Kansas City after they went to a haunted castle. She then visited Stull Cemetery, which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth.

Ariana Grande has been recently in the news over the rumours of her marriage being in trouble. Ariana got married to Dalton Gomez in 2021 but off-late, there have been reports that there might be trouble in their paradise. The singer also recently made news for getting mocked for major weight loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Ariana Grande’s brush with ghosts, according to HuffPost, the singer in an interview shared, “I’ve had a ghost/demon experience. We were in Kansas City a few weeks ago and went to this haunted castle and were so excited. The next night we wanted to go to Stull Cemetery, which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth.” The singer continued, “I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon. I was like, ‘This is scary, let’s leave.’” Ariana continued, “I rolled down the window before we left and said, ‘We apologize. We didn’t mean to disrupt your peace.’ Then I took a picture and there are three super distinct faces in the picture — they’re faces of textbook demons.”

Ariana Grande then stated, “The next day I tried to send the picture to my manager and it said, ‘This file can’t be sent, it’s 666 megabytes.” The singer also said, “I was going to sleep about two weeks ago. I had just gotten off the phone and as soon as I closed my eyes I heard this really loud rumble right by my head.”

The Grammy-winning crooner added, “When I opened my eyes it stopped immediately, but when I closed my eyes it started again with whispers. Every time I closed my eyes I started seeing these really disturbing images with, like, red shapes.”

Continuing with her haunting experience, Ariana shared, “Then I opened my eyes and got back on the phone and was like, “I’m really scared and I don’t want to go to bed tonight.” And then I scooched over to the left side of my bed, because that’s where the best service is in my room, and there was this massive black matter.”

Ariana revealed that she cried as she did not know what to do. “It was like a cloud of something black right next to me. I started crying. I was on the phone like, “What do I do, what do I do?” and they said, “Tell it to eff off’” said the singer adding, “I thought, I’m not going to do that. It’s going to upset it, so I’m just going to chill and not feed into it because all it wants is fear. It feeds on fear. I watched it move to the front of my bed and then I fell asleep on the phone. I woke up and it was gone.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Business Proposal’ Star Ahn Hyo Seop Once Sent His Fans On Meltdown Flaunting His Chiseled Jawline & Muscular Arms In A Vest, Making Us Wonder Who The ‘Daddy’ Is!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News