Arian Grande’s viral Glinda look from The Wicked made headlines a few days ago. The singer/actress, like other celebrities, gets herself into some or other controversies. A few years ago, she created considerable controversy with her outrageous behaviour at a doughnut shop. People were outrageous about it and sent a lot of backlash towards the singer. Keep reading to get the entire story.

The singer has come a long way since that incident. A few days ago, she was lauded for addressing the concerns people had for her body. Ariana’s TikTok video was much appreciated by the fans.

Diving straight into the infamous doughnut scandal that took place in 2015. Ariana Grande took the internet by storm with her gross action. In surveillance footage published by TMZ, Ariana and her then-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez could be seen indulging in some unhygienic activity at a confectionery store.

Ariana Grande and Ricky appeared to lick several doughnuts, laughing throughout the process. Then came the point when she looked at a doughnut tray with disgust and blurted out, “What the F*ck is this? I Hate Americans. I hate America. That is disgusting.” The worst part is the licked doughnuts were sold to customers later on. Ariana faced a lot of backlash from the people and she issued an apology on Twitter.

Her apology read, “I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the doughnuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole. The fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rates in the world frustrates me.”

“We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However, I should have known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure, I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery, I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologize if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words. – Ariana Grande.”

Ariana Grande addressed the issue on an appearance on the show Good Morning America. See the clip here:

gma having ariana grande go on live television at 8:30 in the morning to apologize for licking a donut when you can tell she clearly DGAF 💀😭pic.twitter.com/xycDNRqvev https://t.co/zzL33TT5g5 — Dylan | S.O.S 🅴 (@dylanbehavior) April 25, 2023

