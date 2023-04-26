Finding a place to live for Jennifer Aniston was not easy in real life as she had to settle with a ghost. The Friends star might have her comfy stay at an apartment above Central Perk with her gal pals, but she once lived in a real haunted house. It seems like her penchant for colourful apartment living isn’t just limited to her decade-long stint in the famous purple-hued Friends pad.

Living with ghosts might not be as scary as one would imagine, but Rachel Greene of Friends sitcom adapted it. She once explained how she had just moved from New York City to California when someone came by her new place. Upon visiting, she found a spirit living in the house, and she should get someone to come by and clear it. Read on to find out what Anniston had to say about her haunted experience.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jennifer Aniston told the TV host about sharing her first apartment in Los Angeles with an unnamed roommate and an unfriendly ghost. “This dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume,” said the Friends star, calling it a “terrifying” experience.

The Murder Mystery actor also went too far and hired a ghost whisperer, which later revealed that the ghost “hated” her roommate. The actress says the haunting happened when she first moved to Los Angeles early in her career, and she even went so far as she hires a ghost whisperer. “They had frankincense, and they put it in a little dish. And started saying all these things, and the corner where she went to the dish cracked. … (The ghost) hated my roommate.”

When asked whether she informed the roommate or not, Jennifer Aniston said, “No (I didn’t tell the roommate). “I moved out. I feel terrible, but I can’t say it doesn’t like you. I mean, that would be terrible”, said the Friends star.

