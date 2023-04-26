No one in the mid-2000s was prepared to see what a wild yet tempting ‘IT’ couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were about to become. The two, who were not far away connected to each other, came together on the sets of their most spoken-about successful film Mr. And Mrs. Smith. On the sets of the film that finally came out in 2005, a love story bloomed, and no time Hollywood had their Brangelina setting far higher couple goals for even their contemporaries to meet. One such incident involves jumping in bed n*ked on the sets too.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina, who are now separated and not on very great terms, fell deeply in love with each other on the sets of Mr. And Mrs. Smith. The two became the talk of the town for various reasons, including the many speculations and Rumours around their private life and the steamy romance.

One such incident that caught the ultimate limelight was a day on the sets of the action flick where they were shooting for an intimate scene. Angelina was wearing flesh-coloured underwear as a barrier to shoot the scene. But turns out she ditched it because she definitely has some other plans. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

As per a Mirror report, it was back when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were shooting for Mr And Mrs Smith and particularly for the s*x scene. An on-set source had claimed that Jolie was a temptress and was head over heels in love with Pitt. She even decided to take off her flesh coloured underwear while shooting the intimate scene.”In the end, she shunned the suit and climbed in bed with him n*ked! It’s the biggest thing we all remember from that film.”

That wasn’t it. Even Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard Mark Behar had made some steam claims. He claimed that he had caught her making out with Brad Pitt several times in their trailers and even helped pass x-rated notes between them. “[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute. I caught them several times in each other’s trailers making out. I wasn’t shocked at all when they got married years later.”

Their romance did have a good future until they decided to go their separate ways in 2016. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

