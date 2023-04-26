It was in the year 2019 that the world was reintroduced to the magic of directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers. Yes, we are talking about Avengers: Endgame. The two gave us one of the highest-grossers of all time and became the top-tier filmmakers. But it seems like even when you are in the top tier; your statements will still cause stir and bring backlash to you, no matter what. Joe has now called for a lot of heat with his AI will tell stories comments.

For the unversed, Joe is right now promoting his new Amazon show Citadel with brother Anthony across the globe. The filmmaker, who has been lapped up for his cinema sensibilities decided to share his knowledge on the evolution of AI. He was quick to talk about how it might just be used for engineered storytelling replacing the human writers.

Turns out this very statement has worked against Joe Russo, as the netizens are trolling and schooling him rampantly. There are varied reactions that unanimously call him wrong and how directors and writers cannot be replaced by a machine. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Variety report, Joe Russo said that AI will help develop anyone a movie on the spot. “Potentially, what you could do with [AI] is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling,” Russo said. “So you have a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie or a TV show. You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice. It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”

This has turned against Joe Russo, as the inherent is busy trashing him for his words. The reactions on Twitter call him a stain, someone who doesn’t know any filmmaking, and many other things. Check them out below.

it’s insane to me how much joe russo doesn’t understand movies, he just thinks there moving images something for you to look at https://t.co/UtrDx5peX6 — bagel angel 🥯👼 (@ThatOodOne) April 24, 2023

Translation: Endgame director Joe Russo to hire VFX artists to clean up AI outputs within two years https://t.co/mjlZ2fUhYD — Michael Frank (@mfrankDude) April 26, 2023

I don't know if Joe Russo knows something I don't but that sounds fucking terrible! Like I want a good story not some weird junk fanfiction I can insert myself into. Sounds like the stories video games can't get away from. — ImBrock – Station B🐀 (@MostlyBrockish) April 25, 2023

It’s becoming increasingly clear that no one hates making movies more than Joe Russo. https://t.co/KWA6TaX89X — Zach Low (@zach_g_low) April 25, 2023

Joe Russo is a massive stain on the industry and clearly doesn’t belong in it. https://t.co/iduqGycZvI — Jon (@HowardHamlin10) April 24, 2023

I don’t believe for a second that AI could replace skilled writers and directors, but I do believe it could easily replace Joe Russo https://t.co/vP6OOY0Dco — arvo färt (@arvofart) April 24, 2023

It’s easy to forget Joe Russo is an incredible tv comedy director when he’s constantly working so hard to be a humorless tech bro with the worst takes in the world https://t.co/doff1nrwQp — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 24, 2023

