Avengers: Endgame’s Joe Russo Trolled For His Comments
Joe Russo Claimed That AI Is The Future Of Cinema(Photo Credit –Instagram/Twitter)

It was in the year 2019 that the world was reintroduced to the magic of directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers. Yes, we are talking about Avengers: Endgame. The two gave us one of the highest-grossers of all time and became the top-tier filmmakers. But it seems like even when you are in the top tier; your statements will still cause stir and bring backlash to you, no matter what. Joe has now called for a lot of heat with his AI will tell stories comments.

For the unversed, Joe is right now promoting his new Amazon show Citadel with brother Anthony across the globe. The filmmaker, who has been lapped up for his cinema sensibilities decided to share his knowledge on the evolution of AI. He was quick to talk about how it might just be used for engineered storytelling replacing the human writers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out this very statement has worked against Joe Russo, as the netizens are trolling and schooling him rampantly. There are varied reactions that unanimously call him wrong and how directors and writers cannot be replaced by a machine. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Variety report, Joe Russo said that AI will help develop anyone a movie on the spot. “Potentially, what you could do with [AI] is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling,” Russo said. “So you have a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie or a TV show. You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice. It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”

This has turned against Joe Russo, as the inherent is busy trashing him for his words. The reactions on Twitter call him a stain, someone who doesn’t know any filmmaking, and many other things. Check them out below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Pete Davidson Will Keep His Former Flame Kim Kardashian Out Of His SNL Sketch, Will Act Like A Gentleman – Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out