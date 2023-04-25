The Russo Brothers directed the last two Avengers movies, which made them one of the favourite directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director duo joined the franchise in 2014 with the second Captain America movie and later went on to direct Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). As the fans still miss their visions and their way of storytelling, one half of the duo, Joe Russo, has recently shared his views on how artificial intelligence will be important for filmmaking.

Recently, the director duo interviewed Zack Snyder, and their conversation made headlines as they shared a vision about filmmaking. However, they are working on the sequel of Captain America starrer The Gray Man, which was well received by the audiences. Read on to find out what the director had to say about the importance of artificial intelligence.

During a conversation at the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland, Avengers director Joe Russo talked about how there were incremental movements in technology over 100 years – 150 years. Adding about the possibility of using new technology for Gen Z and getting desired content through, he said AI will be used to “engineer storytelling” in movies.

“Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe‘s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,” added the Avengers director Joe Russo. He explained how it will render a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice. “It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you,” said the film maker.

While the Avengers’ director, The Russo Brothers, has announced that they won’t be coming for MCU anytime soon, their recent project starring Priyanka Jonas Chopra has been getting praised by the audiences. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

