The Fast and Furious franchise will finally come to an end very soon. The finale will be a two-part series – Fast X and the next chapter. While the main cast, including Vin Diesel, will reprise his role for the last time, and Jason Mamoa will join him as his enemy in the film. While the fans are excited to bid adieu to the franchise with a bang, an old controversy revolving around Vin has stirred up again. Scroll on to learn more.

The Fast And The Furious, the first instalment of the franchise, released in 2001. Vin has been a part of the journey for more than two decades now. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was also part of the franchise and played a cop. But the two actors had a fallout, and Johnson publicly stated that he found Diesel manipulative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson is not the only person who has called out Vin Diesel for his attitude and behaviour. In 2016, the actor gave an interview to a YouTuber called Carol Moreira. It soon turned into a disaster as Vin kept complimenting the interviewer, which made her quite uncomfortable. The Fast And Furious actor was supposed to talk about his movie Saving Private Ryan but started flirting with Carol. He said, “God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean, look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here. Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch. My God, I love her!”

Carol Moreira tried to distract him by talking about their shared love for the game Dragons and Dungeons, but Vin Diesel simply did not stop. He kept on saying, “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

The YouTuber shared a video on her page talking about the incident. She said, “He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, saying that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do.” She added that she was smiling throughout the interview to not make things more awkward. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time, I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”

Vin Diesel also shared an apology on Facebook and wrote, “As you all know, I try to keep my interviews playful and fun, especially when I am in the Xander Zone… But if I offended anyone, then let me apologize, because that is never my intention. Here is the uncut version.”

A YouTube page called Absolute Power Channel shared a clip from the original video with a bit of an edit.

Take A Look:

For more such news and details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vin Diesel Just Compared The Fast & Furious Franchise To Lord Of The Rings, Netizens Losing Their Minds Say “Thanos Should’ve Killed All Of Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News