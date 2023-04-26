The Ellen DeGeneres Show was once the most popular talk shows in Hollywood. But gradually, that changed. It happened when many celebrities pointed out that the host was having a laugh out of bullying them. Soon afterwards, the viewers started sharing instances on social media of Ellen’s conversations with celebs that were not funny but cringe and awkward. One such interview that went viral was of Taylor Swift.

The singer was poked constantly by the host to talk about her dating life. Sadly, such an instance had not happened just once, but every time Taylor appeared on the talk show. She was asked about the ex-boyfriend she wrote songs about, and Ellen put up pictures of her with her rumoured flames.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video that caught everyone’s attention, including Emily Ratajkowski, was from an interview that happened in 2013. Ellen DeGeneres pushed Taylor Swift to know if she had dated Zac Effron, and the song, We Are Never Getting Back Together, was about him. The host displayed pictures of several actors on screen and asked the singer to ring a bell whenever she spotted her ex. This embarrassed Taylor so much that she was at the verge of tears.

Taylor Swift said, “This is the one thing that I have, it’s like the one shred of dignity that I have…. People go and make guesses about it, and the only thing that I have is like that one card.” Ellen DeGeneres did not stop there and forced her further. “It makes me feel so bad about myself every time I come up here you put like a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being,” the Folklore singer added.

During an Apple TV Music interview, Tay talked about such instances and said, “When I was 23 and people were, kind of, reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once.”

As stated earlier, this was not the first and last time Ellen DeGeneres made Tay uncomfortable. This YouTube video shared by Almost Do reveals multiple instances when the host bullied the Love Story singer.

Take A Look:

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pete Davidson Will Keep His Former Flame Kim Kardashian Out Of His SNL Sketch, Will Act Like A Gentleman – Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News