Celebrities often make mistakes during interviews by saying things they shouldn’t ever. At times they do it out of excitement, and sometimes it’s their sheer stupidity or arrogance. Jennifer Lopez made a similar mistake early in her career, and it bites her even today. In the scandalous interview, JLo talked about her contemporaries quite brutally and said they were not as talented as her. She mentioned Winona Ryder among those stars, and it has not gone well over the years.

The rumour mills have often buzzed with gossip about Jennifer’s dominating behaviour. The diva is apparently a big-time believer of the ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ policy and always does things her way. In the old interview, she talked about some famous 90s stars, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna and Winona and later realised her mistake.

During an interview with Moviline in 1998, Jennifer Lopez was asked to comment on her contemporaries. The Boy Next Door actress did not have anything pleasant to say about anyone and had her claws out the entire time. While talking about Winona Ryder, she said, “I was never a big fan of hers.” The actress has delivered amazing performances in shows and movies like Stranger Things, Little Women, Star Trek, The Age Of Innocence, and Black Swan. While JLo accepted all of that, she still did not appreciate Winona.

Jennifer Lopez called Winona Ryder’s accolades and nods trivial and added, “In Hollywood she’s revered, she gets nominated for Oscars, but I’ve never heard anyone in the public or among my friends say, ‘Oh, I love her.’” Winona was not the only one on Jennifer’s list. While talking about Gwyneth, she had said that she was more famous because of her association with Brad Pitt. Obviously, these statements did not sit well in Hollywood, and the actress realised it shortly afterwards.

While talking to Vanity Fair, she realised her mistake and said, “I was so misquoted and so taken out of context, and it’s a sore subject for me. I don’t like to hurt anybody. I don’t like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people.”

