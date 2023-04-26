American actor Mark Wahlberg is one of the well-known stars in Hollywood. He has appeared in numerous great action flicks and has a debatable collection of commercially successful rap music. While he is a successful star now, he has a dark past that few are aware of.

He committed a number of offences in his early years. The two-time National Award-winning actor once belonged to a rough-and-tumble group with a decidedly prejudiced attitude. He got into a fight, which resulted in the attack victim, Johnny Trinh suffering a left eye injury and receiving racial slurs from the then-teenager.

Due to his age at the time, Mark Wahlberg served only 45 days of his 2-year sentence for attempted murder. Years later, Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg found a chance to sit down with the victim and mend their old disputes. After remaining silent for over two decades, Johnny Trinh revealed that the actor did not hurt him seriously.

Talking to Daily Mail, the victim said he was already blind in one eye after being injured while fighting the Communists in the Vietnam War. “I was not blinded by Mark Wahlberg … he did hurt me, but my left eye was already gone. He was not responsible for that. He was young and reckless, but I forgive him now. Everyone deserves another chance. I would like to see him get a pardon. He should not have the crime hanging over him any longer. He paid for his crime when he went to prison,” he said.

Wahlberg also recollected the incident from his adolescence during a conversation with The Wrap. The star said, “I didn’t need that. I spent 28 years righting the wrong … I was relieved to find out that the injuries to his eye had occurred in the early ’70s and not from the incident that happened that night … But I was able to meet with him and his wife and his daughter and apologize for those horrific acts. Some good did come out of it.”

