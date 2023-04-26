Emma Watson has been an integral part of many people’s childhood. Her role as Hermoine in the famous Harry Potter movies is loved and appreciated by all. Her character in the films was nerdy and miss know-it-all kind, and at times had problems making friends. Once in an interview, she revealed how she didn’t fit the world of her peers or contemporaries. The actress confessed to going against Hermoine’s image by pretending to be what she thought interested other girls of her age. In doing so, she once shared that she pretended even to have a crush on Brad Pitt.

Pitt is a massive movie star and was one even at the time the Harry Potter movies came out. He has given many noteworthy films over the span of his celebrated career. Emma has no doubt blossomed into a fantastic talent, but she took her time to accept herself completely.

Emma Watson once told Paper via Radio Times how she tried to fit in with other girls and pretended to have a crush on Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, she did not have any idea about who Pitt was. She shared, “I watch interviews that I did when the first movie came out and I was so lost! I would think, ‘What do young girls talk about? What do they say?’ ‘I like going shopping and I have a crush on Brad Pitt.’ And I had no idea who Brad Pitt really was.”

Emma Watson continued, “I hadn’t seen a single movie that Brad Pitt had been in, but this just seemed like the right thing to say. It makes me sad because I see this girl trying so much to fit in.” The Harry Potter star often noted the similarities between herself and her character.

Presently, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series is all set to move to television and it will be a delight if Emma Watson, along with the others, makes a comeback or not.

