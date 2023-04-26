Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been a rage ever since the film hit the theatres. While the Yash Raj biggie had a miraculous run at the Box Office, it won critics and fans alike. However, now in a viral clip doing the rounds on the internet, seems like the action film has not impressed the fans with the so-called inspiration.

When the Deepika Padukone – SRK starrer film’s trailer dropped it was talk of the town for its heavily inspired scenes. But now, after a netizen has edited a clip with the original film which inspired the action scenes from the film, netizens are quite upset.

While some are calling the scenes inspired and still trying to defend Pathaan, others feel cheated and call it a blatant copy. Some even called it a rip off and wondered where such a huge film budget went when they did not hire any action team. Scroll down to see which films were consulted to make the YRF’s action extravaganza!

A Redditor claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s film has copied 25 major scenes from 15 Hollywood films. The copying does not stop here, four action scenes from the film are heavily inspired by SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, Prabhas’ Saaho & Sanjay Dutt starrer Dus! The Redditor even presented two clips where the original scene and the ‘inspired’ scene played simultaneously.

According to the videos, Pathan has copied scenes from the Hollywood films, The Avengers, Furious 7, Kong: Skull Island, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Batman, Iron Man 2, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, The Dark Knight, Mission Impossible III, No Time To Die, Uncharted 2, Jackie Chan Adventures 2000, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Fate Of The Furious, Avengers” Endgame and Mission Impossible – Fallout.

When netizens saw the video they were stunned to notice the similarities between the scenes. Some were total rip-offs. Obviously, they had to react to this discovery! A user wrote, “The winter soldier scene they plagiarised so much and the final product was still trash!” Another user commented, “So ek movie ke ticket ke price mein 4-5 movies dekh li.”

A user pointed out how Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being thrashed for being a remake but no one had a problem with these blatantly copied scenes from Pathaan. The comment read, “This is double standards of SRK fans, before Pathaan they were trolling Salman for doing only masala movies with no logic, and now their own hero is doing the same shit. I like how people were crying that a movie like KKBKKJ shouldn’t even collect 20cr because it has such bad content but praise copied movie like Pathaan which was much more expensive.” A user just commented in the affirmative, “Pathaan is trash. Everything is copied.”

“Wow was there any original scene at all in that movie?” wrote a surprised user while another pointed out that even a dialogue from the film was inspired by US President JFK’s speech. “Pata nhi bhaya. SRK’s iconic dialogue, ek soldier apne desh se ye nhi puchhta is extremely similar to JFK’s speech”, read the comment.

A user had a problem with the film not being called out for these inspired scenes. He commented, “Pathaan picked up lots of its action sequences from around and did not get called out for it.”

A user mocked Yash Raj Films for not hiring a good action director and wrote, “itna paisa kharcha karte hai lekin ek dhang ka action director ni hire kar sakte jo naye action scene visualise kar sake.”

One more user confirmed, “Jhoome jo pathan toh poora copy hai iska excuse toh bana hi nhi sakte.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan after ruling the Box Office with Pathaan is ready for another action masala film Jawan helmed by South Indian director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun in very special cameos. It is slated to release in June.

While Jawan gears up for its release, the Zero actor is completing the next schedule for his Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki which is expected to release in December this year. Speculations are rife that King Khan and Bhaijaan will return with their Spy Universe adventure in Tiger Vs Pathaan which will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

