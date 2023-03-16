Director Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with War and now Pathaan, which has also become the all-time biggest worldwide-grossing Hindi film in cinema history. With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director in the Hindi film industry. In fact, Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crores nett collection club in Hindi format.

Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema today – War and Pathaan. Sid, through his mastery over the genre of action entertainers, has delivered the biggest hits of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan in these high-octane spy films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand says, “What has always inspired me as a filmmaker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at War and now Pathaan, you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore doing things that have never been seen before in India. The detailing in Pathaan is better than War and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me; I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

Siddharth Anand’s last directorial, Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan, was a massive blockbuster, and now, fans have high hopes from his upcoming project Fighter.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Chose Between Piece Of A** & Peace Of Mind & Said, “Whenever There Will Be A Choice, I’ll…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News