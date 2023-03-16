Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback with Pathaan and proved that he is the ‘Badshah’ of the industry. The actor has touched lives in many ways. Be it teaching romance or self-love, his films and interviews have a lot to offer. SRK is a doting father and loving husband and never leaves a chance to dish out major goals for all of us. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when he said that he will always choose peace of mind over a piece of a**. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is a global star and has fans in all corners of the world, and we have to admit there is no one like him, especially when it comes to teaching people that there is nothing above your family. The actor once appeared on Koffee With Karan and on the host, Karan said he knows that the actor has been a very good boy & his reaction to this will make your day.

Shah Rukh Khan who is a good friend of Dharma Productions Head Honcho Karan Johar once appeared on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, and we recently stumbled upon a small clip from the episode. During their conversation, Karan says, “I know you have been a very good boy.” To which the actor gave a heartwarming reply and said, “You know the word that you said that I have been a very good boy and girls don’t like good boys, so that’s the reason none the girls who have worked with me given me a hint. And having said that, yes I have a wife and beautiful children, and I love them. I have always said this whenever it’s going to be a choice between a piece of a** and peace of mind; I will always choose the latter.”

He further said, “I like peace of mind, I like to be simple. Of course, I love my family each and every member of my family, so it never crosses my mind. I have like Picasso taken and put all my s*xual energy into work that’s why work is s*xy and outdoors are a little uns*xy.” Well, you can only expect such a beautiful answer from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan along with South beauty Nayanthara & his fans can’t keep calm.

