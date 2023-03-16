Janhvi Kapoor is currently the ultimate diva in Bollywood. Ever since she entered showbiz, she has been compared to several other celebrities. Given her bold sartorial picks, some call her India’s Kylie Jenner. Others think she’s like her mother, the late actress Sridevi. In a recent video that has surfaced on social media, the 26 -year -old recreated Kareena Kapoor’s iconic scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’ The actress seems to be channelizing her inner Poo, but the netizens have mixed reactions. Scroll ahead to know more.

Janhvi usually plays ‘girl-next-door’ characters in her movies. But in real life, she’s quite a fashionista. Her quirky statements in interviews, bold and chic outfits, and stunning makeup looks make her a real-life Poo. However, many netizens want the actress to focus more on her acting and have commented the same on her video edit.

A fan page on Instagram that goes by the handle ‘qualiteaposts’ shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor recently. In the clip, she can be seen in an off-shoulder printed yellow dress. She lip-synced Kareena Kapoor‘s iconic dialogue from the movie ‘KKKG’ and said, “How dare you? Tumhara koi haqq nahi banta ki tum itni khubsurat lago, not fair!” Right after that, we can see her video montage from different photoshoots.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

The ‘Mili’ actress Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in every single clip of hers. The admin of the page wrote in the caption, “She’s a 10 bUt… (complete the sentence).” The page’s followers started replying to the post and had mixed feedback.

One user praised Janhvi Kapoor and said, “There’s no BUT!!!! 🫠”

Another user praised the actress but said her mom was better. They wrote, “she’s a 10 but her mom was 1000🔥”

A fan page of Janhvi said that despite being so hot, she’s doing serious roles in movies. They wrote, “But she’s busy doing small and serious movies instead of serving us with more glam content like Nadiyon Paar and Panghat 🥵🔥”

Some haters did not like the video and said that Janhvi Kapoor needed to improve her acting skills.

One of them wrote, “She has zero acting skills.”

Another wrote, “She’s a 10 but she doesn’t know the a of acting which is her job 🙂”

One also commented, “But harr expression ek jaisa krti h”

Well, haters will hate, but Janhvi Kapoor will slay for sure. As far as her acting skills are concerned, her brilliant performances in ‘Mili,’ ‘Gunjan Saxena,’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’ prove she’s quite a promising actress.

