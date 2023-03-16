The first look of actor Subodh Bhave from the upcoming Hindi feature film ‘Sant Tukaram’ has been revealed. The actor will be portraying the revered Marathi saint ‘ Sant Tukaram’ in the film directed by award winning film director Aditya Om. The shooting of the film has been completed and it is in post-production stage .

Subodh Bhave — who is a Marathi cinema superstar and biopic king, is pretty excited about his first Hindi feature historical role. Director Aditya Om — who is also a known actor in South films, says that making a film on Sant Tukaram in modern times is a big challenge. He also laments the fact that no Hindi film in recent past has been made on such a revered and followed great saint.

Besides Subodh Bhave, the film has Sheena Chohan in the female lead along with Shishir Sharma, ‘Maassab’ fame Shiva Suryavanshi, Gauri Shankar Singh, Rupali Jadhav, Hemal Dharia, Rahul Singh, Yogesh Pandit, Mannveer Chaudhary, Kiran Patil in prominent roles with special appearances by Sanjai Mishra, Arun Govil, Lalit Tiwari, DJ Akbar Sami, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav and others.

Made under the banner of Curzon films and Purushottam Studios the film’s Producer is P Gautam, Music by Ravi Tripathi, Veeral – Lavan, Nikhil Kamath.

