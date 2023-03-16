Back in October 2021, Sana Khan announced her exit from showbiz in order to connect with allah. She decided to use her life in a more purposeful manner and soon tied the knot with Islamic scholar Anas Saiyad. The couple has now announced their pregnancy and the former actress is already in her third trimester. Scroll below for all the ‘good news.’

Last month, Sana had sparked pregnancy rumours with one of her posts that spoke about sharing something very special with her followers. She spoke about preforming Umrah and expressed her gratitude for some unknown reasons. Netizens were convinced that she is expecting her first child and looks like their prediction was bang on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad recently made an appearance at the Iqra TV Channel’s interview. The couple who remained tight-lipped about embracing parenthood for as long as 6 months now, finally confessed that they are expecting. In addition, the husband also revealed that they will be welcoming their baby in the month of June this year.

When asked how she feels about soon becoming ‘ammi’, Sana Khan responded, “I’m looking forward to it. Obviously it’s a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi, mere liye, as a woman ups and down bohot chalta rehta hai.But I think it’s a beautiful journey, I’m waiting to have my baby in my hand.”

During the conversation, Sana Khan was also asked to name a habit of Anas Saiyad that she dislikes. She answered that it was his messy habits that irks her.

When asked the same question to Anas, he hilariously responded, “Ye mujhe jhel rahi hai, mai isko jhel raha hu.”

Hearty congratulations to Anas and Sana!

Must Read: Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani Call It Quits After 2 Years Of Engagement?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News