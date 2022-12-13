For over several generations Indians nationally and internationally have learned the value of “Swarajya” from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s inspiring life story. He established the Maratha Empire in western India and is regarded as one of history’s greatest warriors. The tale of Har Har Mahadev is one of heroic bravery, selflessness, friendship, and unwavering tenacity. It tells a compelling and uplifting story of a real battle fought in our country’s history, where Baji Prabhu and his 300 soldiers fought off a 12,000-strong enemy army.

The Maratha soldiers gave their lives to succeed in the battle. It is the first bilingual production in Marathi cinema and will be available to a broad audience globally. The film’s lead actors include Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev. The film is produced by ZEE Studios and is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. Har Har Mahadev premiered on ZEE5 Global on December 9.

Trailer

When the trailer for Har Har Mahadev was first released, it received an overwhelming response as viewers could not contain their excitement The powerful performance by the cast, which features Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande, is beautifully captured in the trailer. Viewers will witness the heroic tale of a historical battle fought by Baji Prabhu in which only 300 soldiers defeated a 12,000-strong enemy force while sacrificing their lives to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Cast

Subodh Bhave as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande

Amruta Khanvilkar as Sonabai Deshpande

Nishigandha Wad as Rajmata Jijaun

Sayali Sanjeev as Maharani Saibai Bhonsale

Hardeek Joshi as Abaji Vishwanath

Nitish Chavan as Dhanaji Mhaskar

Milind Shinde as Siddi Johar

Kishor Kadam as Tawji

Ashok Shinde as Fulaji Prabhu Deshpande

Sharad Ponkshe as Deshmukh

Mohan Joshi as Dhondiba

Release date

Har Har Mahadev was theatrically released on October 25 and premiered globally on the ZEE5 streaming services on December 9, 2022. Make sure to watch the movie trailer to get a sense of the fabled history of the Marathas.

