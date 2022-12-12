Munmun Dutta has now become a huge name in the television industry and there’s no denying that. She rose to fame with her stint of ‘Babitaji’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and ever since then, she has become one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. Last night, the beauty attended an awards ceremony and schooled the paparazzi on recording their daily spotting videos and now netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Munmun enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. The TMKOC actress is also quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak-peak into her personal and professional life to the fans there.

Last night, Munmun Dutta attended ITA Awards 2022 and was looking pretty as ever in a bright coloured ensemble. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress accessorised her green dress with shiny dangling earrings and donned her signature bangs on the forehead with a high bun to finish the look.

While posing for the paps, Munmun Dutta said, “Ki ye jo pichhe se comment karte hai… jo sunayi deta hai, baad main unki video main main woh bhi zara comment karna band kare. Behuda jo pichhe se comment karte hai.”

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared Munmun’s video on his official Instagram account, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Isko success ka nasa chud Gaya hai iska nasa thodo.”

Another user commented, “Abe bheko yaar ye faktu actress ko iski aokat bhi nhi he camera ke samne aane ki.”

A third user commented, “Pehle sahi lagti thi, but ab woh baat nahi hai 🥱.”

What are your thoughts on Munmun Dutta schooling paparazzi for commenting from behind? Tell us in the space below.

