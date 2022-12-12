Uorfi Javed never fails to paint headlines. You can love her, hate her, but my friend, ignoring her is a big no. Be it her oops moment at the airport to her ugly spat with writer Chetan Bhagat, she is always in the spotlight. Recently, the actress went unfiltered and talked about a number of things including FIRs that were filed against her. She also spilled beans on her equation with Kashish Thakur and called him a “close friend”.

Recently, Uorfi was on the sets of Splitsvilla and her bond with Kashish Thakur remained one of the major highlights of her journey in the show. Talking about the same, she revealed that Kashish is very close to her and she is very fond of him. During a candid conversation with Zoom, she said, “I get very amused when a celebrity says something, people file FIR against them but they do not do it for rapists. It is so funny.”

Interestingly, Uorfi Javed participated in Splitsvilla and called her experience amazing. She further revealed when she was offered the show, she was a bit confused but Spiltsvilla was her calling as she wanted to connect with the young audience. She was all praises for Kashish and we wondered if something was brewing between them? Well! Well! That time will only tell.

Getting candid about the legal troubles and controversies in which she often gets embroiled in, Uorfi Javed added, “People are not doing against murderers and rapists and it amusing to see that celebrities are being attacked on small things.”

Notably, a written complaint has been submitted against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame because of her sartorial choices. She pulls off her look like a pro. Recently, her video went viral where she can be seen dressed in a see-through outfit. After the video went viral, netizens called her an alien. After the video came to the notice of the lawyer, he went on to file the complaint.

On the work front, she was seen in Splitsvilla X4 and recently she was complimented by Sunny Leone as well. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

