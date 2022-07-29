Karan Kundrra is in high demand these days and for all the good reasons too! The stars seem to be shining bright on the actor this year, both on the professional and personal front. But it looks like Splitsvilla is not under his kitty this season. Scroll below for details.

Having wrapped up Dance Deewane Juniors and garnering love for his music videos, Karan Kundrra also made a lot of noise as a jailor on Lock Upp, which witnessed Kangana Ranaut as the host.

According to sources, Karan Kundrra had to turn down Spiltsvilla and it wasn’t an easy task. It’s said that the actor and makers of the dating reality show went back and forth for nearly a month before coming to this sad conclusion. KK is packed up with the schedule of his prior commitments and couldn’t figure out dates for the show.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra has a string of projects lined up for the year including a film with Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda. We wish we could see him in Splitsvilla too but we’re sure better things are on his way!

