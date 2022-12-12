Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been enjoying a successful run for over 15 years now. The show made actors like Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, and others household names. While most of them may have quit the sitcom, fans are eager to get their developments. Mayur Vakani who played Dayaben’s brother just achieved a major milestone by walking 75 kilometers. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, just like in TMKOC, Mayur is actually Disha’s brother in real life. The actor had quite a significant role when his sister was a part of the show but it has gradually reduced ever since the storyline changed after her exit.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mayur Vakani shared that he walked for as long as 75 km to visit a goddess temple. “Jay Chachri Maa …. Completed 75 km by walk from Ahmedabad to Vithlapur,” read the caption of the post.

In another video, Mayur Vakani could be seen walking with a stick in his hand. He ensured he was at his utmost comfort as he donned an army print t-shirt and paired it up with grey track pants. A pair of slippers and hat to protect himself from the sun, completed his look.

It indeed is a huge feat crossed by Mayur and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans went all praises in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Wow 😳 isse kehte hai bhakti mein Shakti”

Another wrote, “Sunder ne aak maa aasu….Mataji same hoye tho aawu thai Jai Mataji”

“Apki sister disha g tarak metha me kb aayegi please tell me,” a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan asked.

We’re super proud of Mayur Vakani!

