From the past few months, TV’s most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines for multiple reasons. Right from who will step into ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani’s shoes, to why Shailesh Lodha quit the show – there are thousands of questions that fans want makers to answer. However, currently, the show is making headlines because of Sundar Lal. The character is played by Disha Vakani’s reel and real-life brother Mayur Vakani.

For those who don’t know, TMKOC’s Sundarlal is a huge artist who often grabs everyone’s attention with his impeccable sculptures.

Recently, Mayur Vakani took to social media to share a couple of interesting photos from his latest art and we must say he totally nails it. In the photos, Mayur aka Sundarlal shared a few snaps of the sculpture of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Captioning the photo he wrote, “’SELFIE WITH PM’, final touch up of Sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team.”

Soon after Mayur Vakani shared photos, netizens dropped hilarious comments. Commenting on the photos, a user wrote, “Roj sundar lal jethalal ko topi pahnate the ab modiji ko pahnate huye.” While another said, “Lagta hai ab jetha ko chord k modi ji ka number lagaya hai sundar bhai.” Check it out below:

Earlier, Mayur Vakani and his sister Disha Vakani were in news when reports of Dayaben’s suffering from throat cancer had surfaced on the web. Rubbishing the same, Mayur Vakani had told ETimes, “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mayur Vakani’s PM Narendra Modi’s sculpture? Well, if you ask us we are all praises.

