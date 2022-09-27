Neha Kakkar has become the talk of the town once again owing to her latest song ‘O Sajna’. The new single which the remix version of Falguni Pathak’s iconic ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. The song has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and even was criticized by the OG singer. Earlier, reacting to the song, Falguni had said ‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi”. However later, Neha Kakkar too had broken her silence on the controversy via Instagram.

The song also features TV actor Priyank Sharma and choreographer and Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma.

O Sajna’s cast has been on a promotional spree of the song. Recently, Dhanashree Verma along with Priyank Sharma spoke about the song putting their opinion forward. When asked about the controversy around the song, the star wife was heard calling the latest version even better than the older one. In her latest interview, Dhanashree called Neha Kakkar’s O Sajna better than Falguni’s song.

Speaking to Mid-day Dhanashree said, “We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to.”

Earlier reacting to the controversy, Neha Kakkar had written on her Instagram story, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of Fame, Love, Countless Super Hit Songs, Super Duper Hit TV Shows, World Tours, Fans from Little Kids to 80-90 years old people and What Not!! You know why I got all this because of my Talent, Hardwork, Passion and Positivity. So.. Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol makers have recently dropped the promo of Neha Kakkar welcoming Falguni Pathak on the singing reality show set. However, reports are abuzz that this episode was shot almost a month back and is being released amidst the controversy.

