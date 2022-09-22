With us nearing the end of 9 months of the year 2022, it’s time to know how well things went in the first half of the year. And the TAM AdEx Television Half Yearly Advertising Report (January-June 2022) is in. This report not only which sector has topped with the most advertisements on television but also which celebrities have the most visibility, brands and more.

While Akshay Kumar made the top for most visibility, read on to know which other celebrities made the list and in what position.

According to a new report by TAM Media Research’s AdEx India report (via medianews4u), the top 10 categories – which accounted for 36% share of celebrity ad volumes, saw Toilet/Floor Cleaners as the top category with a 9% share of celebrity ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22. E-commerce Gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands under it – however, celebrities mostly attract with ‘E-Com’ sector.

According to the recent TAM AdEx-Report on Celebrity Endorsements for January to June 2022, 30% share of the ads telecast on TV were endorsed celebrities. This 30% was made up of film stars contributing to more than 80% of advertising, followed by Athletes – 11% and Television Stars – 4%. Akshay Kumar was the most visible star – with an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels – that’s 11% of the total share.

Akshay Kumar was followed by Amitabh Bachchan – with 18 hours per day through TV sponsorships – 5% of the share. The others on the list included Alia Bhatt-14hr/day, MS Dhoni-13hr/day, Vidya Balan-12hr/day, Shah Rukh Khan-12hr/day, Taapsee Pannu-9hr/day, Ranveer Singh-8.8hr/day, Anushka Sharma-8.1hr/day and Kareena Kapoor Khan-7.7hr/day.

In January-June 2022 report, eight of the top 10 celebrities – including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan sponsored more firms than they did in January-June 2021. The brand counts for the celebrities this year are- Akshay-36, Amitabh-37, Alia-23, MS Dhoni-41, Vidya-18, Shah Rukh-12, Taapsee-16, Ranveer-31, Anushka Sharma-11 and Kareena-26

More than 50% of ads were endorsed by three celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While Akshay-Twinkle and Amitabh-Jaya endorsed 37, Ranbir-Alia were the faces for 29 brands from January to June 2022.

More than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fell under the Top 3 sectors – Food & Beverage, Services and Personal Care/Personal Hygiene. More than 3/4th of the ads fall under the Top 7 sectors (Household Products, Hair Care, Personal Healthcare and Laundry making up the remaining four sectors.)

The report took into account celebrities from Hindi movies and the TV industry and sports personalities across India only. It did not take into account Southern actors and focused on advertisements during commercial breaks only.

