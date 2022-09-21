Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, continues to work marvels at the box office. Released two Fridays back (September 9), the Karan Johar production has been successful in getting the audiences back to the theatres and has collected over Rs 212 crores domestically till now.

However, some people are devaluing the numbers. Now, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt has spoken upon it and shared what she thinks of the fantasy adventure film’s glorious run at the box office and people not believing the numbers. Read on.

While interacting with BollywoodLife, Pooja Bhatt was asked about the glorious run Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has been having at the box office. Answering the question, the Sadak actress said, “Alia knows how to separate her personal (life) from the professional (one) She doesn’t think she needs to give her opinion for everything or that you (the audience) has a right to every area of her life and that’s how she’s engineered to live her life. Brahmastra for me was very special, I went first day first show.”

On being asked about her views on those deliberately trying to devalue Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’s box office collection, Pooja Bhatt stated, “My point is that do you need to answer that? The proof is in the pudding, the collections speak for themselves. Time is the best review and critic, the rest is all noise.”

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the psychological crime thriller film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Written and directed by R. Balki, the film is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022. In the film, Pooja essays the part of Zenobia, a criminal psychologist.

