Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is back in the limelight. For some time the actor has been in the news owing to his recent interviews and latest Insta videos. Faisal was recently in the news when he took to his Insta to post a video of himself revealing that he turned down the Bigg Boss 16 offer. However later, he grabbed everyone’s attention when he made shocking claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and about being caged by his brother Aamir Khan.

The actor has appeared in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Madhosh, Mela, Kaboo, Dushmani, and Basti among several others.

A few days back, Faisal Khan had reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and claimed that it was a murder. Now, days after his statement went viral and is all over the web, he has cleared the same adding that he was ‘misquoted’. Recently, Faisal Khan took to his Insta account where he posted a video of himself talking about the same.

The latest clip begins with Faisal Khan asking media people to be responsible for saying that he knows who is Sushant Singh Rajput’s murderer. He further adds that after looking at SSR’s photos he felt that he was killed and it was his personal opinion and perspective. Captioning the video he wrote, “Media and social media please don’t misquote and create misunderstandings.” Watch it below:

Earlier speaking to Times Now Navbharat about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Faisal Khan had said, “I know that he has been murdered. Whether the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

Before this Faisal had posted another video on Instagram where he was seen calling out a few YouTube channels for sharing demeaning news about his father.

