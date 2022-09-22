Aamir Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood who has been ruling the hearts of millions as well as the box office for decades now. While he is undoubtedly one of the perfectionists in Bollywood, did you know his ex-wife Kiran Rao once had a complaint about him?

In 2011, while promoting their film Dhobi Ghat, the then-husband-wife duo sat down for a chat and got candid about the things they don’t like about each other as well as being grateful that they were in each other’s life. Read on to know what Kiran had to say about Aamir’s personal hygiene and why she didn’t like it.

In a 2011 interview with Live India, while promoting Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao revealed one thing she doesn’t like about now ex-husband Aamir Khan. The film’s director said, “The one thing that I don’t like about him is the fact that he doesn’t take a bath. And trust me when I say this that his bathing habits are not very regular.”

Now one to take the accusation quietly, Aamir Khan quickly jumped and came to his own rescue. The Dangal actor clarified how regularly he doesn’t take a bath saying, “I do take bath when I go out for work. And considering most of the time I step out for work, I take bath most of the time. It is only when I am not stepping out or when I am on a holiday when I don’t take a bath.”

In the same chat, Kiran admitted she is relieved with the fact that she has someone in the house that she can count on to understand her in and out. “We are really happy together. We are both strong minded people but till now we haven’t faced any problem and it has been six years so far. We are more of friends, so we collaborate our ideas. There are no ego clashes; in fact it is purely enriching to be with each other.”

