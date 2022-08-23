A lot is being speculated about Aamir Khan ever since Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a box office disaster. It is being said that the superstar is heartbroken and has decided to take a 2-month trip to the US to get over the negativity surrounding his film. Now, KRK has claimed that the real worry is the divorce alimony the actor had promised his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Kamaal R Khan is partially responsible for spreading negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha. Way before even the promos came out, he had declared it a box office disaster. As per reports, LSC is made on a budget of 180 crores but the self-proclaimed critic claims that the budget is 300 crores as Aamir’s fees is 100 crore alone.

In a new video, KRK has now claimed, “Aamir Khan is time full-time depression me hai, wo kisise baat nahi kar raha hai. Wo apne room se bahar nahi nikal raha hai, aisa bataya jaa raha hai. Mere khayal se unko kam se kam 6 mahine se 1 saal lagega is sadme se ubharne ke liye.

(He’s in full-time depression and is not talking to anyone. He’s closed himself in a room is what the reports are suggesting. According to me, he’ll take at least 6 months-1 year to cope up with the trauma.)

KRK also claims that Aamir Khan has promised his ex-wife Kiran Rao divorce alimony of 500 crores. “Jab Kiran Rao ko divorce dia, toh khabro ke mutabik 500 crores dene ka waada kia tha. Jisme se 200 crores de diye the aur 300 crore Laal Singh Chaddha ke release hone ke baad ka promise kia tha. Zahir si baat hai film flop ho gayi hai aur unko ek penny bhi nai milne wali.”

(When he divorced Kiran Rao, as per reports, 500 crores had been promised to her by Aamir Khan. He had paid 200 crores then but the remaining amount was promised after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Obviously, the film is a flop and he isn’t getting a single penny for it.)

As per KRK, something similar happened during Thugs Of Hindostan when Aamir was supposed to get a salary of 100 crores from profits but Aditya Chopra did not give him a penny after it flopped. The duo got into a spat and hasn’t been speaking ever since.

Aamir Khan has gone in depression? He locked himself in his room? My special review! https://t.co/xepbIQyeRI via @YouTube — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 22, 2022

