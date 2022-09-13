Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. From being Miss Universe to a globetrotter, she has had quite a journey and has faced her share of ups and down. After being crowned as Miss Universe in 2000, she made her acting debut with Tamil film Thamizhan and later entered Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy starring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol in the lead roles.

The global icon is currently enjoying the best phase of her life motherhood after she along with her husband Nick Jonas welcome daughter Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy.

Bollywood producer Suneel Darshan in his latest interview opened up about the time when he first met Priyanka Chopra and was taken aback. The filmmaker also spilt the beans on time when Peecee was offered Aitraaz. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kanan, Suneel Darshan opened up about their meeting and said, “I mean the first look was you know… I had worked with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi, they were actresses.. very beautiful girls. I said ‘Oh my this is really different’. I made her sit down and tried to talk to her. In 15 minutes, I was assured of only two things, either I was gonna make a huge success of this girl, or this was going to be a big disaster.”

Speaking about the global sensation, Suneel Darshan further added, “PC for me was those eyes.. she had this dark complexion, there were a few defects that she needed to correct at that point of time. But she had the hunger and she had this mellifluous voice of hers. My god, it was gorgeous. My entire unit, my entire team, Raj Kanwar, Akshay and whoever was there would say ‘Oh Lara Dutta, Lara Dutta’. I said Lara Dutta is good but the dark horse, the Rekha is coming. And that is Priyanka Chopra.”

In the same interview, Bollywood producer Suneel Darshan also opened up about the time when Priyanka Chopra was upset when she was offered the negative role in Aitraaz. He revealed that he drilled that into her head and asked her to give a nod.

“PC, she said she was approached for a vamp’s role and she was so upset, she cried, she went home and she went to sleep. I said after you wake up come back to the office. She was here and I pressed on her the importance of her doing the role. I thought I drilled it into her head and yes it was wonderful for them to be in Aitraaz,” concluded Suneel Darshan saying.

