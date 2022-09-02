After The Matrix Resurrection, Priyanka Chopra fans have been more than excited about Citadel. The Amazon series witnesses the Russo Brothers donning the creators’ hat along with two others while Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden will be seen as the leading actor. But is it already the second most expensive show after The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power? Scroll below for all the details.

Citadel is being produced by Russo Brothers along with Patrick Moran. It is a spy thriller that will run across 7 episodes and will witness spy characters enjoy their own adventures in their native countries including Italy, India, Spain & Mexico.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have claimed that differences in the creative team have led many members to quit Citadel. Just not that, it also led to many schedules being reshot. The Priyanka Chopra led series was already planned on a budget of $160 million and now has an additional cost of $75 million attached to it.

The report further states that Amazon had reservations about the early footage as Russo Brothers were busy with The Gray Man then. Appelbaum, along with Brian Kirk directed the first five episodes out of the 7 but owing to creative differences with the Russo Brothers, they made an exit from the show. Even line producer Sarah Bradshaw is no longer a part of the show.

All of this led to some really expensive re-shoots, making Citadel the second-most expensive show ever made after The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power. Will it be worth it? Only time will tell.

