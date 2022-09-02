Kanye West once again took to his Instagram to rant and then delete the posts. It has become a common thing for the rapper to spill out his heart on social media. Previously, he attacked Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After his divorce from the makeup mogul, West shaded the comedian and asked people to call him ‘Skete.’

His online bullying cost him to lose his account for a while as he was suspended over harassment. Several people, including Trevor Noah, called Ye out for his behaviour. But that hasn’t stopped him from doing the same thing again.

This time Kanye West went on a rant about Kim Kardashian and co-parenting their four kids with her, his p*rn addiction, and more. The Donda rapper even lauded Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson for donating their sperm as a dig towards the Kardashians-Jenners. In one post, Ye said, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do.”

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

Kanye West continued, “Hollywood is a giant brothel P*rnography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” He also said, “I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p*ssy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.” The rapper leaked more chats of him and Kim Kardashian. In one of the screenshots, the SKIMS founder asked, “Can u please stop?”

But Ye replied with a “no.” He even said that his kids go to “Donda Academy” and said that Kim doesn’t get to decide where their kids get schooling from. He also called all the baby daddies “c*m donors” and said that they are in this together.

Kanye West has lost his shit LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ftSFr31vF — binh nguyen (@binhtheredunit) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, amid all this rant toward Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan, Kanye West has also threatened to leave GAP after he accused them of copying his designs and slammed the fashion giants for excluding him from recent business meetings.

