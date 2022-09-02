There are a lot of chances that one might meet a kid named Thanos. Don’t believe us? A new report has come in that states Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have made the MCU’s mega villain’s name quite popular for kids. The last two films of the Infinity Saga might be remembered as the cannon of the Marvel franchise.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home has been able to give the two movies competition at the box office, no film has ever created the same impact that the Russo Brothers‘ directorial have. The entire MCU is now shaped according to the events post Avengers: Endgame.

Coming back to the point, a new study from OrganicBabyFormula.com shows that Disney has had a great influence in shaping baby names in the US. It is based on the Social Security Administration’s Name Popularity Index, which ranks names based on the increase in popularity one year after the character debuts. It has seen mostly a mix of both newcomers and classic characters.

One particular name that has seen a rise over the past few years is Thanos. It is currently the ninth most popular name and has risen 2,892 spots in popularity. Above it is Frozen’s Olaf and below it is The Lion King‘s Timon. But believe it or not, the first position is held by Guardians of the Galaxy leader Quill with rising over 8,400 spots.

We wonder what it would be like to have two kids named Thanos and Quill become friends. Other Disney character names included in the list are Frozen’s Kristoff, Star Wars’ Rey, Aladdin, Wanda, Valkyrie, and Loki.

While talking about the Avengers: Endgame villain, fans have wondered if Thanos could ever return to the MCU. As Marvel has opened its multiversal doors, many think it can be possible.

