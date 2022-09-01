Marvel is a powerhouse when it comes to bringing high-quality entertainment to its audience. Whether it be their movies or OTT web series, the franchise has always kept its best foot forward, and they intend to continue that with their upcoming project Fantastic Four. It was recently noted that MCU is in talks with Penn Badgley for a lead role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Let’s check out the details.

Advertisement

The first ever instance of the Fantastic entering the MCU was Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards was brought as the member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

According to The Direct, it was recently reported that Marvel is in talks with the “You” fame, Penn Badgley to play the role of Mr Fantastic for Matt Shakman’s directorial Fantastic Four. The news came after the Birth. Movies. Death.” editor-in-chief Devin Faraci, revealed the details during his appearance on the Marvelvision Podcast. He said, “I’ve long been stumping for a Black Reed Richards. I think John David Washington would be an incredible Reed Richards, I mean I’ve been stumping for this forever, and I’m not going to get it. I’m not going to get a Black Reed either. [Reed Richards] is going to be very traditional, is my guess.”

Devin Faraci, talking more about Penn Badgley being a main cast in the movie, also added, “The guys that [Marvel Studios] been talking to about it are all white guys. That guy [Penn Badgley] from the show You, who probably has the role already, frankly, he’s a white guy. They’re going with the standard… And he’s terrific, by the way, that’s a good choice. But, they’re going very classical.”

Well if this news gets confirmed, fans are really in for a ride with the Fantastic Four. For the unversed, one of Mr Fantastic’s variants was earlier seen in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness. This Varient was played by none other than John Krasinski. Talking about the upcoming movie, it is going to add 4 new superheroes to the MCU namely: Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm, The Human Torch, and The Thing. The movie will be released on 8th November 2024.

So what are your thoughts on Penn Badgley being Mr Fantastic? Do let us know in the comments.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: American Rapper Kid Cudi Slams Kanye West Over His Erratic Behaviour: “…When You’re Trending Because Somebody Talking Sh*t About You?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram