Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out for dating women only under the age of 25. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has broken up with girlfriend Camila Morrone. They both started dating in 2017. After the news broke, the internet went into a spiral and pointed out how Leo has not dated anyone over a certain age for quite some time.

The Hollywood hunk has been linked to several people in the past. This includes Blake Lively, Anne Vyalitsyna, Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn, and more. It is also claimed that the Don’t Look Up star has slept with over 9000 models.

But now, Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out for dating women only under the age of 25 and breaking up with them after they reach that age. Not only that but even a graph has gone viral that indicates how he grows older but his partners never age above twenty-five.

Check it out here:

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

Many more fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on it. “There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote. Another joked, “Everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman’s brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn’t wanna be with Leonardo DiCaprio.”

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?” leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dedication to dropping his girlfriends that he only gets by reputation and name alone the second they hit 25 is genuinely disturbing. No one so extremely ageist doesn’t have skeletons in their closet. Like, how young do you REALLY like them? It’s alarming. — Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts (@haltercroptop) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

While talking about the actor, after the news of his break-up with Camila Morrone spread, DiCaprio spotted Bradley Cooper in Miami. Both were photographed standing shirtless on a balcony, enjoying some time under the sun.

When it comes to the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Don’t Look Up, alongside Jennifer Lawrence. His next film is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

