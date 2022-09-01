Leonardo DiCaprio's Fans Call Out The Actor For Breaking Up With His Partners When They Turn 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out for dating women only under the age of 25. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has broken up with girlfriend Camila Morrone. They both started dating in 2017. After the news broke, the internet went into a spiral and pointed out how Leo has not dated anyone over a certain age for quite some time.

The Hollywood hunk has been linked to several people in the past. This includes Blake Lively, Anne Vyalitsyna, Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn, and more. It is also claimed that the Don’t Look Up star has slept with over 9000 models.

But now, Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out for dating women only under the age of 25 and breaking up with them after they reach that age. Not only that but even a graph has gone viral that indicates how he grows older but his partners never age above twenty-five.

Many more fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on it. “There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote. Another joked, “Everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman’s brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn’t wanna be with Leonardo DiCaprio.”

While talking about the actor, after the news of his break-up with Camila Morrone spread, DiCaprio spotted Bradley Cooper in Miami. Both were photographed standing shirtless on a balcony, enjoying some time under the sun.

When it comes to the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Don’t Look Up, alongside Jennifer Lawrence. His next film is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

