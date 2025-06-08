Ryan Reynolds, never one to skip a punchline, cracked a hilarious joke about the real cost of having their longtime BFF Taylor Swift watch his kids.

While chatting with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, the actor took a playful jab at a very familiar face who’s been spending time with his kids. Let’s just say, the “babysitting” bill might come with a few too many zeros.

Taylor Swift: From Pop Star to Part-Time Nanny?

Speaking to E! Online, when Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman teased that Taylor Swift practically plays nanny to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s brood, Reynolds went full sarcasm mode.

“The cost of that is…” Reynolds quipped, before dropping this gem: “I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

The couple shares four children—James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4), and their youngest, born in 2023. And if you’re wondering, yes, all three daughters are famously name-dropped in Swift’s song Betty from her Folklore album. So yeah, she’s basically family.

While it’s clear Ryan Reynolds was joking about Taylor Swift’s babysitting fees (we think), the bond between the singer and the Reynolds-Lively fam is the real deal.

They’ve been tight for almost a decade now, and earlier last year, Reynolds and wife Lively were spotted singing their hearts out at Tay’s Eras Tour in Madrid.

The Love Story songstress connection with their family goes way back. In fact, little James’ voice was featured on Swift’s 2017 hit Gorgeous when she was just two. And when Folklore dropped in 2020, fans were quick to notice something familiar in the names.

At the time, the couple hadn’t even shared Betty’s name with the public. But Swift went ahead and name-checked all three daughters in one track.

In a 2021 chat with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, Reynolds opened up about it, saying, “We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking: ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Same, Ryan. Same. And while the pop superstar may not actually be on their payroll as a babysitter, if she ever wanted to be, she’s already got the gig. It’s apparently the world’s most expensive hourly rate.

