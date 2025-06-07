The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the hot topic for fans ever since they started dating. From dinner dates and beach trips to vacations and their support for each other at the games and the shows, the pop star and the American football player have truly won their hearts.

Netizens adore their pairing, and the singer and the NFL star are gratuitous about the love. Recently, the couple were spotted on another one of their dates and a fan spotted them at the same eatery they were at. Here’s what their spotting featured, courtesy a fan who even runs a fan group online.

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Palm Beach Date

According to Page Six, Taylor and Travis were seen enjoying a date night at Palm Beach, earlier this week. Pamela Goodman, a fan of Taylor, was surprised when she saw them arrive at Buccan restaurant, where she was with a friend. She couldn’t believe her luck when they sat right next to her.

Pamela and her friend were having a conversation when Taylor and Travis walked in and sat next to their table. “I vaguely felt someone come in, just out of my peripheral vision; I didn’t even look. I didn’t want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there,” the fan shared with the portal.

She added she couldn’t believe it and started shaking. Taylor and Travis were accompanied by their bodyguard, who sat at a nearby table. “They were a giggly couple on a date. They were just adorable,” Pamela shared what she witnessed and added that the duo were incredibly gorgeous.

They were seen sharing a menu, gorging on food and cocktails, and giving each other playful kisses while laughing a lot together. She divulged that nobody bothered them as those in the restaurant were very respectful and maintained their boundaries, giving them the space they actually needed.

When it was time for Pamela and her friend to leave, she couldn’t help but let Taylor know how much she loves her. She told the award-winning star, “Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties on the planet,” and Taylor responded with a smile.

The fan also congratulated Taylor for the ownership of her masters. The Bad Blood hitmaker replied, “I noticed you. You are so beautiful. Thank you so much.” Pamela complimented Travis and told him, “I lived in Kansas City for seven years before you were even born but I’m a longtime Chiefs fan.”

She wished him the best success for the season this year and said, “You’re going to go back, and I just know you’re going to do it and I can’t wait to watch it happen.” The tight end shook her hands and thanked her. Pamela finished, “This is true love. This is not fake. They’re real. They’re adorable.”

