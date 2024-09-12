Former football tight end Shannon Sharpe had a massive faux pas with his latest Instagram live. The NFL star accidentally recorded his Instagram live while engaging in a sexual activity with a woman. This left his fans inevitably flabbergasted. Shannon, however, broke his silence on the same topic in his podcast.

Very soon after this incident, a post from Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram story said his account was hacked. However, Sharpe denied this on his podcast and admitted his mistake. The sportsman confessed that he made a grave error by letting his phone record his intimate moment with the woman on Instagram.

On his podcast Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe said, “I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down. This was not staged. I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live. I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.” Shannon further said that he was highly embarrassed by the incident. He went on to add, “I’m embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private. And to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world to hear.”

However, Shannon Sharpe’s co-host, Johnson, tried to cheer him up. This seemingly lifted Sharpe’s spirits, and he unabashedly also made jokes about himself. Shannon said that he would be keeping his phone inside his car while he engaged in a sexual act next. He said, “Oh, I’m going to repeat that act, but the phone gon’ be in the car. That’s the only lesson I’m thinking about.”

Shannon Sharpe also shared a string of memes which has been made on his blunder on Instagram Live. The memes mainly consisted of the netizens’ reaction towards him accidentally going live with his sexual activity. Well, Sharpe sure does know how to add a touch of humor to an embarrassing situation.

