Today (September 6) marks 11 years of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra’s starrer Shuddh Desi Romance. The movie also marked Vaani Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. The film was touted to be much ahead of its time as it dealt with live-in relationships and commitment phobias amongst young individuals in small towns. However, did you know that Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra’s intimate scenes in the film did not go down well with the former’s then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande? The actress revealed the same in an episode of Bigg Boss 17.

While talking to her co-contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande recalled how she broke down after watching the intimate scenes between Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in Shuddh Desi Romance. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, “There was nobody, only two were watching the film, he knew he could not watch the film with anyone else. Usko pata tha main satak jaaungi, pehli baar dekh rahi thi. I saw the entire film, woh saare scenes dekh ke mere itna royi hoon ghar jaake , Sushant bhi bahut roya, saying I am sorry Gugu I am sorry Gugu, ab nahi karunga.”

Ankita Lokhande added that recalling the intimate scenes of Shuddh Desi Romance also affected her intimate relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress said, “And whenever we got intimate, mujhe na wohi flashback saamne aata tha, maine jhatak diya, kyunki aapke dimaag mein aata hai, to see your boyfriend kissing someone else.” Apart from this, Ankita also remembered how she was also affected looking at Sushant’s kissing scene with Anushka Sharma in PK.

The Baaghi 3 actress said, “Even PK, I was actually getting fainted watching it. It was there with Anushka Sharma. Even Vicky gets possessive, I have a song ‘Dang Laga Ke,’ in that I grab a man by his collar and get close to him, Vicky gets so put off by it, he says hatao isko, Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta. Vicky doesn’t come on my sets.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput started dating while shooting for their hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. They were together for 7 long years before parting ways in 2016. While Sushant got into a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty after that, Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away in June 14, 2020.

