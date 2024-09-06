Today (September 6) marks 5 years of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore. The movie emerged as a blockbuster success and won the National Award in the Best Feature Film Category in Hindi that year. On this special milestone, let us take the Chhichhore box office revisit and celebrate the movie which tugged at our heartstrings with its emotional subject and honest performances.

Chhichhore was mounted at a scale of around 50 crore. The movie opened at an impressive 7.20 crore, and with positive word of mouth, it saw a stellar upward graph in the coming days. By the end of its first week, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had a collection of 68.83 crore. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film. The Chhichhore box office only went on to enjoy a golden run after that.

By the end of its second week, Chhichhore’s box office had entered the 100 crore mark with a bang. It garnered around 109.30 crore. The net India box office collections of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer came to 153.09 crore. Meanwhile, the India box office gross came around 182.25 crore. The Chhichhore box office witnessed a decent overseas collection of 33.16 crore.

The worldwide box office collections of Chhichhore came to 215.41 crore. The riveting subject, realistic performances, and chartbuster songs played an essential catalyst in the film, striking a chord with the audience. The movie also marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last blockbuster before his tragic demise in June 2020.

Chhichhore also starred Varun Sharma, Navin Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. The plot revolved around the protagonist Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged divorced man whose son tries to commit suicide after failing to clear the JEE entrance exam. This leads Anni to take a trip down memory lane and revisit his college life, which was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

