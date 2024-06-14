It was in the year 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput gave us the most terrible news that shook the entire nation. The news of his passing away by suicide. It has been 4 years, and this thought of him not being around to churn out magical characters on screen takes time to sink in.

But it would be unfair if we do not keep celebrating him and his work. Right. So today, we have got a little trivia about how Sushant jumps by leaps and bounds, getting rewarded for his work time and again.

The actor left the most popular show on Television, Pavitra Rishta, to seek a career in films, and there was no bad blood between him and his mentor, Ekta Kapoor when he left the show at its peak. In fact, years later, he even shot for the last episode of the show as a memory.