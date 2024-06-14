It was in the year 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput gave us the most terrible news that shook the entire nation. The news of his passing away by suicide. It has been 4 years, and this thought of him not being around to churn out magical characters on screen takes time to sink in.
But it would be unfair if we do not keep celebrating him and his work. Right. So today, we have got a little trivia about how Sushant jumps by leaps and bounds, getting rewarded for his work time and again.
The actor left the most popular show on Television, Pavitra Rishta, to seek a career in films, and there was no bad blood between him and his mentor, Ekta Kapoor when he left the show at its peak. In fact, years later, he even shot for the last episode of the show as a memory.
Sushant made his debut in Kai Po Che in 2013, and after the success of the film, he was signed by Yash Raj Films for a three-film contract. While he reportedly earned 50 – 65K per day on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, he was paid much higher for his first film with YRF.
Sushant Singh’s Rajput Paycheck For YRF
For his first YRF film, Sushant was paid 30 lakh. It was Shuddh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film that was released in the year 2013 was successful at the box office and collected around 46 crore at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s YRF Contract
According to the contract, Sushant was offered 30 lakh for his first film. The contract said that if the first film would be successful, his remuneration for the second film would be 60 lakh and if the second film would be successful, his remuneration for the third film would be 1 crore.
Sushant Singh Rajput Got A 233% Hike!
The superstar’s second film for YRF came with Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. According to his contract, he was to be paid 60 lakh for the film Dibakar Banerjee. However, he was rewarded for his work well and received a 233% hike. His paycheck for the detective drama was a whopping 1 crore!
Sushant kept rising and climbing the ladder of success. His third project for Yash Raj Films was supposed to be Paani, but it could never see the light of the day!
We remember you Sushant, dearly and fondly. Thank you for the magical characters you played on screen. Hope your soul, sought peace and you are at peace wherever you found solace!
