Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the best Hindi rom-coms ever made. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer was released in 1995, but it is still loved for its relatability factor. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, and others.

The audience loves DDLJ for SRK and Kajol’s chemistry as Raj and Simran. However, the music, dialogue, story, and characters are also equally impressive. The album is pure gold and one of the its popular song that has become a must during Indian weddings is ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’. Actress Mandira Bedi, who plays Preeti in the movie, dances with SRK in the song. In an interaction, the actress revealed that it was tough for her to dance to the choreography done by Saroj Khan.

Mandira Bedi on DDLJ’s Song

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mandira Bedi said that the first four hours of the choreography were horrifying as she struggled. “Saroj Khan, an absolute legend, and she’s telling me, ‘You are shaking your shoulders like Sunny Deol. You need to shake your hips, women shake hips’. I couldn’t shake (my) hips for love or for money. I can’t do this,” said Bedi.

In the same interview, the DDLJ actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan comforted her during the song’s shoot. Kajol took some time to “take” to her, and they eventually got along. “It was lovely shooting with Shah Rukh Khan, because he just made me feel so comfortable. He is such a natural, he is so kind. Even with my retakes with the song he was very accommodating and very nice. Kajol also, she didn’t take to me the first few days, but eventually she did, and we all got along really well. It was just a really nice experience, all told, in my 22 days. I look back at it with a lot of gratitude, it’s definitely one for the books,” shared Mandira Bedi.

Even after 28 years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is played at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre.

